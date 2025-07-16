Caoilte grabs the spoils for Coa in closing stages

Crust & Crumb Senior Football League Div 2

Brookeborough 1-11 Coa 0-16

CAOILTE Farry was once again the Coa hero as his three late points secured a first victory of the season for the O’Dwyers who moved up to eighth place in Division 2.

Advertisement

It was a close run encounter throughout with the teams tied up at the break, 0-8 apiece.

A Conor Goodwin goal for the home team on 40 minutes looked like it would set up Brookeborough to go on and claim victory however Farry had other ideas as his late scores secured the O’Dwyer’s victory in the end.

Coa moved two clear after just five minutes thanks to Callum Green and Darragh Murphy, but the home side got back on level terms thanks to scores from Conor Howell and Conor Goodwin.

A superb Niall Quinn two pointer moved Coa two clear again while Darragh Murphy did well to go past two players before slotting over on 17 minutes.

Conor Goodwin reduced the margin to just two but once again a two pointer for Coa, via Farry,left it 0-7 to 0-3 in the visitors favour.

Dylan Bogue and Peter Dolan traded scores, before the home team eased through the gears. From the 24th minute to half time they hit four in a row through Conor Gallagher, Conor Goodwin, Tommy McCaffrey and Dylan Bogue to send the sides in all level at half time, 0-8 each.

Coa again knocked over the first two points after the resumption as Peter Dolan and Niall Quinn were on target, while a Rhys Bogue score made it 0-10 to 0-9 after 37 minutes.

Advertisement

Conor Goodwin put away the only goal of the game after great work from Dylan Bogue, while Oisin Farry and Damian Curran swapped points midway through the second half.

Darragh Murphy and Ollie Harte made the game all level with well worked scores, before the experienced Joe Corcoran got through to point for the home side with just seven minutes remaining.

Farry then stepped up and showed his class with a two pointer before the same player hit a point and all of sudden from losing the game Coa had turned it on its head and led by two as the final whistle sounded.

Referee – Nigel Sweeney (Belcoo)