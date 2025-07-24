Cadden hat-trick helps St Pat’s edge Brookeborough

CRUST & CRUMB SENIOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIV 2

St Pat’s 3-10 Brookeborough 1-15

ST PAT’S capped off a brilliant week as Thomas Cadden’s hat-trick helped his team get over the line against a strong Brookeborough on Friday night at Louis Leonard Park.

This win keeps St. Pat’s hopes of staying in Division Two very much alive, whilst Brookeborough remain winless and look odds on to be playing in Division Three next year.

St. Pat’s came out strong, overwhelming the visitors in the possession stakes and early scores from Dathai Mohan and Daire Treacy gave the home team a deserved lead. Brookeborough had a few early chances but wasted them.

As much as they tried, Brookeborough couldn’t break through the St. Pat’s defence. The Donagh men made them pay, working the ball to Cadden in a dangerous position, and he made no mistake in firing home his first goal to extend the lead to 1-04 to 0-00 after twenty minutes.

Brookeborough clawed their way back into the game with three points, including the first of five two-point scores from Dylan Bogue, while limiting St. Pat’s to just a single score, leaving the half-time deficit at five points.

Brookeborough started the second half strongly, and a well-worked passing move found Paddy Woods in space to finish with a goal.

Eamon Maguire kicked a point for the Donagh men, but Dylan Bogue responded immediately with a two-point score, cutting the gap to just one.

Cadden then stepped up in the next five minutes, edging St. Pat’s closer to victory with two finely taken goals to complete his hat-trick. Both teams added two points each, leaving the score 3-7 to 1-7.

Dylan Bogue took the game by the scruff of the neck, nearly dragging Brookeborough back into contention with three more two-point scores, including a brace of brilliant free kicks.

Ultimately, further scores from Mohan and Treacy kept St. Pat’s just far enough ahead to secure the win, with Brookeborough once again playing well but coming away empty-handed.

Though their chances of finishing in the top two are slim, St. Pat’s will be looking to maintain their momentum and build on their hopes of survival as they host Maguiresbridge this Friday, while Brookeborough will be hoping for any kind of positive result as they host favourites Roslea.