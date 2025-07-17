Buchanan clocks the European Junior standard

2025 is a big year for athletics, with European U18, U20 and U23 Championships, the World Seniors in Japan, and the European Masters in the Algarve this October.

Earlier this season, three local athletes were chasing the tough qualifying marks set by Athletics Ireland for the U18 and U20 events.

St Michael’s Frank Buchanan had already secured one ‘B’ standard in the U20 1500m at the British Milers Club meet in Belfast. In Watford, in what was his final opportunity, he lined up in a high-quality field on a sweltering evening. The race was set for a 3:40 winning time, and Buchanan wisely tucked into the back half of the pack. With two laps to go, he was well inside the 3:46.50 target.

As the bell sounded, he remained on pace, just behind Clonliffe Harriers’ Sean Cronin, who had already secured two ‘B’ standards. Both athletes emptied the tank in the closing stretch, desperate to extract every last hundredth.

Cronin crossed in 3:43.87, comfortably under the ‘A’ standard. Buchanan followed, just 0.05 seconds outside that mark but delighted to secure his second ‘B’ standard.

He now awaits the July 21 selection meeting and will be hopeful of joining Cronin on the start line in Finland.

It’s been a steady progression for Buchanan, guided by Francis Shaw over seven years and more recently by Mark Kirk. He has stuck with the process — a key ingredient at every level of sport.

In the U18 3000m, Harry McKenzie made several strong bids to hit the 8:27.00 mark but came up just short. ERC’s Annabel Morrison was also narrowly outside the U20 3000m ‘B’ standard. While disappointing, both athletes have shown the consistency and resilience to bounce back — and should be well placed to challenge for European Cross Country selection in the Algarve this December.

The wider picture is positive too. Across the county, more athletes are challenging for national honours and international selection — a testament to their dedication, coaching, and support systems.

Bronze for Kelly

Meanwhile the National Juvenile Championships concluded in scorching heat in Tullamore on Saturday. In the Girls U15 1500m, fifteen athletes took to the line. The early pace was steady, with twelve still in contention at the 800m mark. Then Mullingar Harriers’ Lily Walsh injected pace, with only Belgooly’s Nellie Bateman able to respond. Enniskillen’s Kate Kelly led the chasers and looked composed.

As Walsh surged clear for gold and Bateman secured silver, Kelly found herself in a battle for bronze. She responded brilliantly in the final 50 metres to fend off Ratoath’s Lydia Jordan.

“I’m very happy with that,” said Kelly. “It’s only my second time competing at this distance on the track. I felt fairly comfortable throughout and had saved a wee bit for the finish — and I needed it when I heard the footsteps with 50 metres to go.”

Later in the day, St Michael’s Jack O’Connor ran in lane seven in the Boys U18 200m final, having comfortably progressed through his heat. He finished fourth in a new personal best of 22.51, just missing the podium in a race won in a championship best 21.44 by Dubem Amah of Tallaght AC.

Morton International

More than 3,500 fans witnessed world-class performances at the Morton Games in ideal conditions. Before the main international programme, Enniskillen’s Harry McKenzie competed in the Jerry Kiernan Foundation Junior Men’s Mile against some of Ireland’s top U20 athletes.

He ran the early stages on the rail but lost ground as the pace lifted, slipping to eighth. With 200m to go, McKenzie surged back into contention, moving up to third. The final straight saw a fierce sprint, and he was narrowly edged into fourth in 4:18.77 — a big improvement on last year and a strong showing against older competition.

Following her third-place finish at the Irish Championships on the Seefin Range in Limerick, Irvinestown’s Edel Monaghan has been selected to represent Ireland at the World Mountain Running Championships.

She’ll compete in the Uphill race in Canfranc-Pirineos, Spain from September 25–28. The 6.4km course climbs 990 metres through the Black Pine Forest, finishing at the summit of Larraca Mountain.