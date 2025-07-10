Bronze for Morrison at National Juniors

WITH European Championships on the horizon, Ireland’s next generation fought it out for titles at the 123.ie National Junior & U23 Championships at an often-blustery Tullamore Harriers Stadium on Saturday last.

Enniskillen’s Annabel Morrison dropped down in distance as she lined up in the U20 1500m. Like most Championship races this one was a somewhat cagey affair as all nine athletes were still in contention as the bell for the final lap sounded. With that Eimear Cooney of Ace and pre-race favourite Gemma Galvin of Ennis Track kicked on and had opened a gap on the field with 250m to go.

At this stage Annabel Morrison was battling it out for third with long term leader Caoimhe Flannery. Morrison made her move with just under 200m to go, a move that proved decisive as Enniskillen lass pulled well clear of the Galway City Harriers athlete to take the bronze medal behind the strong finishing Galvin who took the title with Cooney taking Silver.

Other Erne representatives on the day were Frank Buchanan and James Nixon. Buchanan was another who dropped down in distance with the St Michael’s junior contesting the 800m. Frank safely made it through the heats before being unfortunate to miss out on a place on the podium in what was at times an aggressive final as athletes battled for the best track position.

Earlier in the day James Nixon of Enniskillen Running Club finished fourth in his heat of the U20 400m.

Fergus McGirr was back in action in Donegal at the New Mills 10k and was involved in a great battle with the Inishowen duo Martin Mc Lucas and Liam Bradley for top spot in the Men’s O50 Category. In the end McGirr had to settle for splitting the Donegal pair with Mc Lucas having an eleven second advantage at the finish with Bradley thirteen seconds back in third.