Boss hopes ‘physical challenge’ will stand to Premiers

SUPERCUP NI WARM-UP

Co. Fermanagh Premiers 0 Killen Rangers U19s 2

FERMANAGH Premier manager Marc McCleery was left to reflect on another ‘physical challenge’ as his side were beaten 2-0 by Killen Rangers u19s at Devenish College on Thursday evening.

Fermanagh started the game brightly, but were unable to make the breakthrough, with Killen’s Dylan Crawford heading home from a set-piece before the break. A quickfire second by Crawford at the start of the second half sealed his brace and victory for the Hawks, with Fermanagh unable to find a way back into the tie.

McCleery reflected on the challenge of playing against physically older players, which served as vital preparation for SuperCupNI 2025.

“It was another game for us against opposition that was much older than our lads, and that was evident during the match” explained McCleery. “We battled well despite the size difference. However, the final ball let us down on occasions and in defence we looked a bit hesitant at times.”

Fermanagh started the game brightly, with Charlie McCabe played through by Jay Largo Elis, only for his effort to be tipped round the post by Killen goalkeeper Aaron Kee.

Largo Elis then had a go himself, beating two defenders before firing his shot straight at Kee.

The hosts were unable to make the breakthrough however and Rangers capitalised, Crawford heading home from 10 yards beyond Fermanagh’s Tadhg Kernaghan before the interval.

Four minutes into the second half, Crawford and Killen doubled their advantage, Crawford’s shot from 20 yards flying into bottom corner of Adam Magee’s net.

Fermanagh continued in search of a breakthrough goal, twice Oisin Morris made a breakthrough down the right side, but his low drilled crosses were intercepted on both occasions by goalkeeper Kee.

Oscar Timlin then headed wide from a free-kick and John Ritchie directed his header over the bar from a Largo Elis corner, as Killen held on.

That illusive game never came for Fermanagh on the night and despite the defeat, McCleery remained in upbeat form, with kick-off on the North Coast now less than three weeks away.

“Once again there were plenty of positives to take from the game” added McCleery.

“The boys know what they must focus on. There is still a good spirit in the camp and the boys are in good form as we go into the final few weeks of our preparations.”