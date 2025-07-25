Boru’s to begin Reserve title defence against Harps

KINAWLEY will begin the defence of their Reserve A Football Championship title next weekend with a quarter-final against Derrygonnelly at Canon Maguire Park as the competition ramps up.

The draws have been confirmed for the reserve championships, with Newtownbutler set to take on Roslea and Teemore playing St Patrick’s Donagh in the preliminary round ties on Saturday.

Next Saturday (August 2), the quarter-final clash of Derrygonnelly and Kinawley is the tie of the round, while Aghadrumsee will play the in-form Irvinestown in their last eight meeting.

Advertisement

Erne Cup Division 1 league finalists Enniskillen Gaels will play the winners of Newtownbutler v Roslea in their quarter-final, with Devenish to meet either Teemore or St Pat’s in their round.

The semi-finals will be played on Sunday, August 9, with the final scheduled for August 23.

In the Reserve B Football Championship, Lisnaskea host Ederney in their quarter-final meeting, while Derrylin will play Erne Gaels Belleek in their last eight clash on Saturday, August 2.

Elsewhere, Tempo will play Derrygonnelly Bs in the quarter-final, with Brookeborough scheduled to take on Kinawley Bs in the fixture.

Reserve A Championship

PR1: Newtownbutler v Roslea

PR2: Teemore v St Patrick’s

Advertisement

QF1: Derrygonnelly v Kinawley

QF2: Aghadrumsee v Irvinestown

QF3: Enniskillen Gaels v Winner of PR1

QF4: Devenish St Mary’s v Winner of PR2

SF1: Winner of QF1 v Winner of QF2

SF2: Winner of QF3 v Winner of QF4

Reserve B Championship

QF1: Lisnaskea v Ederney

QF2: Derrylin v Erne Gaels

QF3: Tempo Maguires v Derrygonnelly B

QF4: Brookeborough v Kinawley B

SF1: Winner of QF1 v Winner of QF2

SF2: Winner of QF3 v Winner of QF4