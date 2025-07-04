Bogue snatches a late draw for Brookeborough

Crust and Crumb Senior Football League Div Two

Brookeborough 2-16 Maguiresbridge 4-10

A LATE late Dylan Bogue two pointer for Brookeborough levelled this game at the end of a high scoring and absorbing clash last Friday evening in this Division Two opener.

Advertisement

Both sides hit two goals apiece in the opening half and it was the home side who went in narrowly ahead at 2-4 to 2-2.

Maguiresbridge were certainly buoyed by the return of Ciaran Corrigan who scored seven points, but it was Dylan Bogue who hit 1-5 for the hosts including two late two pointers to leave both sides going home with the share of the spoils.

Ciaran Corrigan marked his return with the opening score of the game, while Conor Durnien hit the opening goal of the game after good work by Dwayne Rice.

Patrick Woods registered the home side’s opening score before Ciaran Corrigan and Dylan Bogue exchanged points.

Brookeborough then hit two goals inside four minutes from Mickey Rice and Dylan Bogue to move clear while a Conor Howell point on 24 minutes left it 2-3 to 1-2.

Conor Durnien bagged a second Maguiresbridge goal on 27 minutes and just before the half time whistle Conor Goodwin split the posts, leaving it 2-4 to 2-2 at the interval.

Ciaran Corrigan converted a free just two minutes into the second half to reduce the margin to one but Brookeborough amazingly hit five two pointers in the second half with the first of these coming in the 36th minute thanks to Conor Goodwin.

Advertisement

Ciaran Corrigan and Ryan Hannigan added further scores for the away side, and a Conor Goodwin free on 41 minutes left it 2-7 to 2-5.

Ciaran Corrigan pointed from another free for his side but Conor Goodwin again showed his class with another fine two pointer.

Dwayne Rice hit a goal for Maguiresbridge to leave the game all level, but Brookeborough responded with a Rhys Bogue point almost immediately in a close fought encounter.

Conor Durnien, Ciaran Corrigan and Ryan Hannigan all tagged on further Maguiresbridge points as they made it 2-10 to 3-9, while Brookeborough hit a third two pointer of the half from Conor Howell after excellent work from Callum Gallagher and Sean Wray.

Ciaran Corrigan knocked over his seventh point of the day, while at the other end Brookeborough were making two pointers look easy as Dylan Bogue pointed from distance as the game went into the final five minutes.

Conor Durnien hit a third goal for his side to move them two clear but Dylan Bogue came forward once again to hoist over a superb two pointer late on to send both teams home with a point apiece.

Referee: Karol Bradshaw (St Patrick’s, Donagh)