Bench warrant issued for stolen goods accused

A BENCH warrant has been issued for a 32-year-old woman who is facing charges relating to receiving stolen goods from a local supermarket.
Alexis Lawrence, with an address of Derg View in Castlederg, is charged with receiving certain stolen goods belonging to Marks and Spencer, worth up to £995 in value. The alleged offences relating back to January 5 2024.
During Wednesday’s sitting at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court, Lawrence was not in attendance. The court was told she was caring for her mother.
District Judge Alana McSorley ordered a bench warrant for her arrest.
