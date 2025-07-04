Bench warrant issued for stolen goods accused

A BENCH warrant has been issued for a 32-year-old woman who is facing charges relating to receiving stolen goods from a local supermarket.

Alexis Lawrence, with an address of Derg View in Castlederg, is charged with receiving certain stolen goods belonging to Marks and Spencer, worth up to £995 in value. The alleged offences relating back to January 5 2024.

During Wednesday’s sitting at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court, Lawrence was not in attendance. The court was told she was caring for her mother.

District Judge Alana McSorley ordered a bench warrant for her arrest.