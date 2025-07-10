Belnaleck to the ‘four’ over Boru’s

Westville Hotel Senior Football League Division 1

Belnaleck 4-07 Kinawley 0-07

TWO goals in each half helped Belnaleck to a 12-point derby win over Kinawley in a Division One clash which saw Daniel Kille’s side take the local bragging rights.

Played at Belnaleck on Friday night, the Art MacMurrough’s proved to be the more clinical, with a depleted Kinawley without their talisman Tomás Corrigan who was sidelined through injury. Dom Corrigan’s side were dealt a massive blow in the first half of the game when they lost Sean McManus, Ruaírí Corrigan and Aichlinn O’Caithlin to injury, to add to their extensive injury woes.

Despite missing a number of starters, Kinawley made a strong start to the game, opening up an early three-point lead with Dara Cathcart (2) and Caolan Brennan kicking scores for their side.

The hosts were slow to settle into the game but they eventually found their rhythm with powerful county star Darragh McGurn weaving through the Boru’s defence before firing past Shea McElroy.

McGurn and Garvan Quigley then kicked scores for Belnaleck to turn the tables on Kinawley.

Corrigan’s charges rallied in the second quarter with Tiarnan McKenna converting two frees to level the sides level, with five minutes of the half remaining.

Belnaleck looked sharp on the counter attack and the classy Quigley dummied his way through the Boru’s defence, firing to the Kinawley net, to give them a 2-02 to 0-05 lead at the break.

Kinawley really needed a goal to get themselves back into the encounter but they weren’t able to break down the Belnaleck rearguard, just managing to muster up a two-pointer from McKenna.

Dominating possession around the middle of the park Quigley, Eamon Greene and Bryan Owens (2) then tagged on points for Daniel Kille’s team in the third quarter, to put them into a strong lead.

Despite a valiant Kinawley effort, Belnaleck saw out the game in some style with Glenn Treacy and Owens netting late goals to secure a big derby victory for the Art MacMurrough’s.

This Friday night, Belnaleck are at home to Irvinestown. Kinawley, meanwhile, host Devenish.