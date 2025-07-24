Barrett scores as Ireland close out series in style

ENNISKILLEN’S Sophie Barrett added to her impact at international level with a second try in three games as Ireland Under-20s closed out the Women’s Six Nations Summer Series with a relentless 62-7 win over Scotland, in Ystrad Mynach.

The Ulster prop, who had also crossed the line in Ireland’s opening victory against Wales, made her mark off the bench on Thursday, powering over from a rolling maul as Ireland pulled clear.

Ireland’s campaign faced a tough test in a 41-12 defeat to a strong French side last week. France, unbeaten throughout the series and finishing with a 52-39 win over England, proved a tough benchmark.

But Barrett and her teammates bounced back strongly. Early tries from Sadhbh Neill, Alma Atagamen and Emily Foley gave Ireland a solid 19-7 half-time lead.

Then, when Scotland were reduced to 13 players with Louise Taperell and Nicole Flynn sent to the sin bin, Ireland took full advantage, running in seven more tries in the second half.

The win marked a significant step forward — a record-breaking win for Ireland at this level and their first time winning two matches in a Six Nations Women’s Summer Series.