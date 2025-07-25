Band unites to support Béoán Jones’ recovery

ONE of the county’s top rock bands raised £770 to support local resident Béoán Jones with his recovery, as they returned to the stage for their much-anticipated reunion gig.

A large crowd recently turned out to The Crowes Nest in Enniskillen as ‘Index’ marked their return, performing some of their hits including ‘Dreaming Alone’ which soared through the Irish charts.

Sean Markey, Paul Jackman, Rory O’Donnell, Kevin McManus, Michael Mallon and Frank Hughes collaborated for the reunion of ‘Index’, rolling back the years with their top songs and hits.

They presented £770 to the family of Béoán Jones, who was seriously injured in a road traffic accident in Sydney in Australia in November 2023, to help with his recovery and rehabilitation.

The Enniskillen man was in Sydney three months when he was hit by a car near Sydney Bridge where he suffered significant spinal, pelvis and neck fractures which required major surgery.

Mr Jones’ family have posted regular updates about his recovery, recently sharing that he has just returned from Sheffield where he was undergoing support at the STEPS Rehabilitation centre.

“Their incredible team pushed me further than I believed I could go, with care, dedication, and a deep understanding of the journey I’m on,” a post on his Facebook page read.

“They didn’t just help me recover – they helped me rediscover parts of myself I thought I’d lost. I will carry their support with me for the rest of my life.

There’s still a long way to go, but I’m ready. What I’ve learned most is this: recovery isn’t just about returning to who you were – it’s about becoming someone new, someone stronger.”

A major fundraising campaign recently took place in Enniskillen last year, with bikers from across the North taking part in a lap around Lough Erne, with all proceeds raised going to the campaign.