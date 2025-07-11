Assaults and weapon possession charges admitted

PRE-SENTENCE reports are to be prepared after a number of charges from an incident earlier this year were admitted.
Elvin Murl Higgins (45) from Tattygare Road, Lisbellagh was in possession of a lock knife, assaulted a male, assaulted a police officer, stole hot food costing £5 and failed to provide a preliminary specimen of breath.
Offending occurred at Dublin Road, Enniskillen.
A defence barrister told Enniskillen Magistrates Court there are a number of issues in the background and reports would be helpful.
District Judge Conor Heaney remanded Higgins on continuing bail to attend for sentencing on August 18.
