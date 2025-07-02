Armagh impress despite early Erne resistance

Co. Armagh Juniors 4 Co. Fermanagh Juniors 0

FERMANAGH showed early promise against Armagh but ultimately fell to a 4-0 defeat in their second game of the George Henderson tournament to a strong Orchard County side last weekend at Cookstown.

Will Davison broke the early resolve before Alfie Davidson doubled the lead with a long-range strike minutes later. The impressive Davidson added his second before half-time, and Ethan Connolly completed the scoring in the second half to seal a resounding win.

McGuckin was encouraged by his team’s early defensive effort having seen Armagh score early in their previous meetings, but admitted the game slipped away after Armagh’s opening goal.

“For the first 15 minutes, we held our own and defended really well,” he said. “Armagh are playing at a very high level, but when they scored, I think our heads dropped, which was disappointing. The tournament was another good exercise for our squad, but it was a disappointing day overall in terms of performances. We just have to regroup and recover.”

Davison broke the deadlock for Armagh on 18 minutes, forcing home his effort from close range despite a strong hand from Fermanagh’s Jamie Wallace.

Two minutes later Davidson arrowed in an effort from distance to double their advantage.

Charlie Donaghy then directed an effort over the bar before Davidson secured his brace from a tight angle following good work by the influential Luke Wells.A solo run and finish from Ethan Connolly made it Armagh four with 19 minutes remaining.

Fermanagh continued in search of a consolation, Rio Corrigan and Riley Boyle combining to force the Armagh goalie into action.

Corrigan was involved again towards the end, his low drilled effort flashing just past the post following a Conor Goodwin free kick, but that goal didn’t arrive for Fermanagh.

One big plus for them, however, was the return of Luca Hall, following an injury lay-off. McGuckin is understandably delighted to have the NI youth international back.

“The return of Luca is a great boost for himself and for us,” he said. “He will help bring the group to another level, both on the pitch with his talent and off it with his leadership qualities. He will be a real asset for us during the tournament.

“We have added an extra few games into our schedule to get our injured players up to speed. It’s unbelievable how close the tournament is now, and we need to be ready.”

Co. Tyrone Juniors 4 Co. Fermanagh Juniors 1

A SLUGGISH opening and wasteful finishing proved costly for Fermanagh Juniors as they slipped to a 4-1 defeat against hosts Tyrone in Saturday’s George Henderson Tournament at the Mid Ulster Sports Arena.

Coach Damien Elliott admitted the delayed start to the game disrupted his side’s rhythm and contributed to a difficult first half.

“There was a delay to the start of our match against Tyrone and while this was beyond the organiser’s control, it certainly didn’t help us,” explained coach Damien Elliott.

“It impacted both teams, but we struggled in the early proceedings against Tyrone’s pace and physicality.

“However, credit to the lads, they fought their way back into the game to create several chances towards the end of the half.”

Amidst a dominant Tyrone start, Kaden McGovern flashed an effort across Shea Deazly’s goal, before the hosts took the lead on 16 minutes; Josh O’Donnell’s stunning effort from distance finding the top corner of Cain Curran’s goal.

Five minutes later, Tyrone doubled their advantage. An initial cross by Djorkeaff Sousa was dealt with by Curran, before Jayden Buchanan followed up from close range.

Fermanagh almost pulled a goal back before the break, Riley Boyle forcing Deazly to tip his effort against the post, before a follow-up header by Alex Beacom dropped over the bar.

The Ernemen started the second half brightly, Danny Goan heading over a Beacom corner before Aodhán McGranaghan’s effort from distance was held by Deazly.

Fermanagh were unable to capitalise however and a fabulous Thomas Kelly free-kick from distance made it 3-0 with 10 minutes to play.

Charlie Donaghy pulled a goal back for Gareth McGuckin’s side with three minutes to play, however. Luca Hall, returning from injury, fed Reuben Clarke out wide who flicked a ball in behind the Tyrone defence to Donaghy, with the forward finishing under the Tyrone shot stopper.

The hosts though had the final say, Olly Johnston netting at the back post following a cross from the right.

With more clinical finishing in front of goal, Elliott believes the young Ernemen could have got something from the tie.