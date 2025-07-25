Anger as Enniskillen disabled toilets vandalised

Residents in Enniskillen have been left frustrated after public toilets, which contain a special key system so people living with disabilities have access to the facilities, were “sadly” vandalised.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council reported the toilets at Head Street in Enniskillen have been vandalised, in yet another disturbing instance of abuse of public facilities across the county.

“We’ve sadly had three separate incidents where the accessible toilet unit at Head Street has been vandalised at night, breaking the RADAR lock mechanism,” a Council statement read.

“The RADAR lock is in place so that people with disabilities can access the facility after hours using a special key. Those who genuinely need it are left without this essential facility.

“The accessible toilet unit is currently closed while works are undertaken to repair this specialist and costly equipment as quickly as possible,” added Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

Locals have reacted with disappointed to news of the damage to the special toilet facilities.

“As someone who depends on having access to a RADAR lock public toilet when away from home, I find mindless vandalism like this to be deplorable,” a Fermanagh resident fumed.

Another resident said: “Those toilets are vital to town people and visitors alike.”

It’s not the first time toilet facilities have been vandalised in the county, with the Kesh community left very disappointed after their public toilets were closed after they sustained serious damage.

Vandalism of public properties and facilities have risen in Fermanagh in recent months, with numerous reports of vandalism to public conveniences in Kesh, Newtownbutler and Tempo.