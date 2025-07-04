+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Alternative disposal in criminal damage case

Posted: 4:37 pm July 4, 2025

AN ALTERNATIVE disposal has been agreed in a case of criminal damage caused to property in Enniskillen last year.
Kyle McGloin (21) from Maughamore, Glenade, County Leitrim was accused of damaging a picture frame and an antique light on December 4 2024.
A prosecuting lawyer told Enniskillen Magistrates Court representations received a defence solicitor were successful and the matter could be dealt with by caution.
Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer ordered the charge to be withdrawn once the caution has been administered.

