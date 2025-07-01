Aghadrumsee stage fightback at Derrylin

Crust and Crumb Senior Football League Div Two

Derrylin 1-13 Aghadrumsee 1-15

TRAILING by six points at half time, having played against the stiff O’Connell Park breeze, Aghadrumsee came out all fired up for the second half and completely turned this contest on its head.

With wind advantage Derrylin got off to a flying start, Joe Lunney chipping over after thirty seconds, Jake Smith pointing a free and Diarmuid Owens landing a two pointer.

They almost had a sixth minute goal, Owens racing clean through only to be denied by a good Gerard Grew goalkeeping block.

Points were then twice traded, Aodhan Durnian (free) and Eddie Courtney scores for Aghadrumsee answered by a Smith ’45’ and Owens.

Further Smith and Owens singles made it made it 0-8 to 0-2 by the 20th minute. James Flanagan pulled one back only for Owens to end a surging run with a 23rd minute two pointer before a Caolan Adair ‘solo and go’ point for Aghadrumsee closed the scoring to 0-10 to 0-4.

Displaying renewed vigour, the visitors made a scintillating restart, rattling over a trio of two pointers along with a single within the opening five minutes to overturn their deficit and edge in front.

A Courtney two point free, after ball had been moved forward, launched the St. MacCartan’s revival barrage, Aodhan Durnian landing a similar score direct from kickout. Courtney fisted over a Flanagan cross before a Daniel Crudden two pointer edged them in front for the first time.

With veteran midfielder Darren Kearns delivering a real tour de force display, the Aghadrumsee surge continued apace.

They rapidly consolidated their position with Enda McCabe netting a 36th minute goal at the second attempt after goalkeeper Brian Lunney had brilliantly blocked his initial effort. Thomas O’Hara then hit a 42nd minute point to make it 1-12 to 0-10.

It wasn’t until the three quarters stage that Derrylin, reduced to fourteen players, following the red carding of Declan McGovern just before half time, got going again on the scoreboard. Smith (free) and McCabe traded points as the last quarter unfolded, Kearns following up with a point.

Derrylin almost grabbed a badly needed goal, sub Eoin Maguire’s drive superbly blocked by goalkeeper Grew.

Two Owens pointed frees were then answered by Courtney’s beautifully curled over effort.

O’Connell’s though continued to struggle, trailing 1-15 to 0-13 going into added time before they were given a dramatic lifeline when Diarmuid Owens shot to the net through a cluster of players.

Despite further pressure they were unable to penetrate the winners massed rearguard as Aghadrumsee successfully held out for a second highly promising result.