Aghadrumsee finish strong to take spoils

Crust & Crumb Senior Football League Div 2

Aghadrumsee 1-10 Lisnaskea 0-11

TWO late points from Dale Crudden and Darren Kearns helped Aghadrumsee to an important two point victory over Lisnaskea on Friday night as they remained in the hunt for a league final place.

The Emmetts were depleted for the fixture, heading into the game without Tom Clarke, Mark Kelly and Liam Melarkey, while Matthew McElgunn and Damien Og Kelly were forced off early with injury.

Played at St Macartan’s Park on Friday, the first half was far from a free-flowing scoring encounter, with the sides level 1-03 to 0-06 at the interval in this round six league tie.

Lisnaskea made a strong start to the game, opening up a six point advantage after goalkeeper Ethan McCaffrey kicked over two two-point frees, and Justin McDade adding two scores.

Aghadrumsee were slow to settle into the encounter but their talisman Eddie Courtney carried the fight to the Emmett’s, kicking over two scores, with Aidan Durnien also pointing for the home side.

With 23 minutes on the clock, Aghadrumsee struck for the only goal of the game. Aidan Durnien reacted quickest to poke a rebounded effort to the net past the helpless McCaffrey.

Just before half-time, Lisnaskea were dealt a major blow when Aidan Keenan was sent to the line after he picked up two yellow cards, with the Emmett’s forced to play the second half with 14 men.

Despite the numerical deficit, they made a strong start after the restart, racing into a five point lead with McDade converting three frees, with points also from McCaffrey and Dara McCabe.

Aghadrumsee, however, pressed high on the Lisnaskea kickout and they began to control the game with Enda McCabe, Tommy O’Hara, Courtney and Daniel Crudden (2) levelling matters.

Both sides had goal chances in the final quarter but they weren’t able to hit the net, with sub Dale Crudden angling over for Aghadrumsee with 58 minutes on the clock to ease them into the lead.

Lisnaskea pushed in search of the equalising score but they couldn’t muster up the opportunity, with Kearns sealing a deserved victory for Aghadrumsee, as they claimed another home victory.

On Friday, Aghadrumsee are at home against Coa. Lisnaskea, meanwhile, host Newtownbutler.