A village and a county in mourning

The village of Maguiresbridge has been plunged into mourning following the tragic deaths of three members of one family in a harrowing shooting incident this morning.

What began as a quiet morning in the typically peaceful Fermanagh community quickly descended into shock and sorrow as news of the loss began to circulate.

The tight-knit community is reeling, struggling to comprehend the sudden and profound impact on the families.

The NI Ambulance Service responded to a 999 call from a property on the Drummeer Road near the quite village shortly after 8am this morning. A wide number of emergency services attended the scene, including the Air Ambulance NI.

The three lives lost are a woman in her 40s and two children, one male and one female.

Speaking to the ‘Herald in Maguiresbridge earlier today, locals were clearly distressed and stunned by the news.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking, we just can’t believe this has happened here. God love that poor family and all who know them,” said one local who, like many, did not want to be named.

With most in the community still processing the news, it has fallen on our local political representatives to voice the deep sadness that is currently hanging over the county.

Local councillor Victor Warrington expressed the shock and heartbreak in the community.

“There’s no doubt the community is in shock, I’ve spoken to numerous people today and even people from outside the area has mentioned it to me and are trying to get their heads around such a tragedy,” he said.

“The one thing we shouldn’t be doing at the minute is speculation because until all the facts come out and are made known to the public.

“The PSNI responding to that this morning going into that situation where there was two people that had already died and two people seriously injured, the third one has died now, at the end of the day they are human and I think they have to be remembered at this time as well, the shock of seeing something like that.”

The close-knit rural community, known for its quiet charm and strong neighbourly ties, is now grappling with the aftermath of what has been described as an unthinkable tragedy.

Alliance Enniskillen Councillor Eddie Roofe has said the entire local community is devastated following the death of three people, including two children.

“At a time like this, words can seem meaningless,” said Councillor Roofe.

“But my thoughts and sympathies, like those of everyone in the county and beyond, are with the victims of this tragedy. The entire local community is devastated and struggling to come to terms with this incident.

“The death of children is always hard to comprehend but particularly when it comes in such a violent way.

“In the midst of this distressing news, police need space to investigate the situation and I urge people to give them that, as well as any information they may have relating to this horrific tragedy.”

Donald Crawford, TUV Fermanagh branch chairman said that he was deeply shocked and saddened by the devastating events.

“At a time like this, our prayers are with the relatives and friends, and the emergency service personnel who responded to what was clearly a harrowing scene,” he said.

“Fermanagh is a close-knit community, and this tragedy will be deeply felt. As police continue their investigation, I would urge everyone to allow space for the grieving and to respect the privacy of those affected.

“On behalf of the TUV in Fermanagh, I express our sincere condolences to all those mourning today.”

NI Secretary of State, Hilary Benn, has now added his condolences to the growing chorus of shock and sympathy.

“The news from Maguiresbridge is tragic and deeply distressing. My thoughts are with the victims, their relatives, and the local community in Fermanagh,” said the Secretary of State

Details surrounding the tragedy are still emerging, and investigations are underway to determine the full circumstances of what occurred.

