O’Brien goal helps Devenish to first win

Westville Hotel Senior Football League Div 1

Kinawley 1-13 Devenish 2-16

A GOAL from Fionan O’Brien was the key score as Devenish picked up the spoils following a six-point victory over a depleted Kinawley side who are missing a number of regular starters.

Played at Patrick McManus Park on Friday night, the Boru’s put in a much improved performance, but a clinical Devenish side took their chances, with Enda Lyons’ winning his first league game of the season.

Devenish opened up a six-point advantage at the break, leading 1-10 to 0-07.

Cian O’Brien made a strong start to the game, hitting two two-point frees, before the Garrison men struck for their first goal of the encounter when Terry O’Flanagan rose high to flick the ball past Shea McElroy.

Kinawley then began to find their rhythm with Dylan Boyle hitting a two-pointer after a strong run from deep.

Jarlath O’Brien and Jamie Flanagan added further scores for the Garrison men, before the Boru’s replied with a two-point effort from midfielder Tiarnan McKenna and a score from Conor Simmons.

Devenish finished the half on top with O’Brien converting another two-point score.

After the restart, McKenna and O’Brien traded scores for their sides.

Kinawley then managed to score three in a row from Paul Breen, Shaun Doherty and Shay Keenan, who returned to the fray, to reduce the deficit to three.

O’Brien tagged on another for Devenish, before the Brian Boru’s hit their only goal of the game, a 48th minute effort from midfielder Ciaran Breen, who marked his return from injury with a vital Kinawley major.

O’Brien, Malachy O’Flanagan and Mulrone though replied with good scores for the Garrison side.

Boyle kicked another two-pointer for the Boru’s to reduce the Garrison lead to two, but the classy O’Brien sealed the victory for Devenish when he struck for a late goal, with Flanagan wrapping up the win.

This Friday night, Kinawley are away to Irvinestown for their sixth round game. Devenish, meanwhile, are away to St Joseph’s Park to take on Ederney.