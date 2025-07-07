Fermanagh left behind as legal services struggle

THERE are fears Fermanagh is becoming a “legal desert”, with cuts and closures leaving locals without “meaningful access to justice,” according to the Law Society.

Legal professionals and local politicians have said the ongoing cuts to court services and custody suites is “unacceptable.”

An adjournment debate was held at Stormont last week to discuss the uncertainty that the reduction of sittings at Enniskillen courthouse and closure of custody suites is impacting on justice locally.

In Fermanagh, there are 16 private practice solicitor firms, with just three taking legal aid cases, for example.

Meanwhile, Enniskillen Courthouse, on East Bridge Street in the town, opens just three days a week for Magistrates’ Court matters.

Crown Court matters are dealt with 40 miles away in Dungannon.

In addition, in 2018 the Police custody suite in Enniskillen closed permanently. As a result, any individual arrested locally are transferred to Strabane or Lurgan, as Omagh custody suite is also closed.

Legal isolation

President of the Law Society of Northern Ireland, Colin Mitchell, said that the continuous cuts to court sittings and closure of custody suites, could leave Fermanagh’s justice setting isolated.

“We are on the verge of creating ‘legal deserts’ in parts of Northern Ireland, and that is unacceptable in any modern democracy,” explained the President of the Law Society.

The Law Society of Northern Ireland also called for a ‘Rural Access to Justice’ strategy to be implemented, with increasing funding for local courts, custody suites and legal-aid services.

They’re calling for the restoration of full-time court sitting days in Enniskillen, the reopening of the custody suite in the town and the development of a sustainable legal-aid remuneration model.

David Lavery, Chief Executive of the Law Society, feels that major support is needed locally.

“Solicitor practices are part of the fabric of rural communities, generating more than 100 high-quality, local jobs in Fermanagh and underpinning confidence in the rule of law,” said Mr Lavery.

Chairman of the Fermanagh Solicitors Association, Brian Charity, welcomed the support.

Welcome support

“This debate is a crucial moment for access to justice in our region where rural solicitors are under immense strain, yet remain committed to serving our local communities,” said Mr Charity.

“The Assembly’s engagement on this issue is a positive step, but what we need now is urgent action to restore and protect the essential justice infrastructure in our area to make justice accessible for all in our communities.”

“Justice should not be determined by postcode – every citizen deserves fair access, regardless of where they live,” added the Chairman of the Fermanagh Solicitors Association.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Diana Armstrong, pictured left, raised the adjournment motion at Stormont. She feels that the county “deserve equal access” to justice services.

“Rural legal practitioners and those seeking justice and legal support deserve equal access and availability of services and I hope the Minister by her attendance heard the calls loud and clear,” she said.

