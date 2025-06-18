‘We left it nervy for ourselves’- McGurn

Darragh McGurn is looking forward to Sunday's meeting with Kildare at Croke Park in the Tailteann Cup semi-final.

DARRAGH McGurn once again stood tall as Fermanagh moved into the Tailteann Cup semi-final with their 0-21 to 1-16 victory over Sligo on Saturday evening.

The Belnaleck midfielder kicked a point in either half at Brewster Park, continuing his fine run of form which has now seen him score in his last nine games for the county.

McGurn was over the moon to defeat Sligo but agrees at some stages on Saturday it was quite nervy.

“Yeah definitely we maybe let Sligo back into it which left it a bit nervy for us and the supporters, but the victory was fully merited for us and it’s just absolutely massive for the County.

“It’s been a while since we have had this support. The amount of younger faces out on the pitch at the full-time whistle was great to see and hopefully that will make them strive to be better footballers too.”

This coming weekend will mark Fermanagh’s first ever appearance in the Tailteann Cup semi-final but McGurn insists that it is long overdue.

“Our standards should be minimum top four in this competition. We got over the line against Sligo and showed great resilience later on. In the first half we looked a bit nervy but the way the rules are now, a 4 or 5 point lead is not much. Maybe with the old rules when you are 4 or 5 points down you could drop the head but not now. A team can hit 4 or 5 points in a very quick time.”

McGurn and Joe McDade have forged an excellent partnershp in midfield for Fermanagh and McGurn knows that is helping the team.

“Yeah myself and Joe really complement each other around the middle and we have picked up an understanding that so far is reaping the rewards.

” We have experienced games like that this season when we have been a few points down. We stick to what we know, create opportunities and not take silly pop shots. We just keep plugging away and finished the first half well which gave us breathing space.”

He continued, “Sligo had four or five men who could come up and take 2 pointers. They kicked a few good ones and we knew we had to make sure that couldn’t happen late on. Thankfully we weathered the late Sligo storm and it’s a big win for us especially on our home pitch.”

For now a trip to Croke Park this Sunday to face Kildare is something the 26 year old Belnaleck man is really relishing.

“From my own experience, playing in Croke Park in a Division 3 Final I was maybe in awe looking about at this huge stadium. However against Wexford I was more comfortable and now we have got use to it and that will stand to us.

” Hopefully we can kick on and make the Final, although we fully know that Kildare are going to be a serious test.”