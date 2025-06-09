Two men charged with assaulting Fermanagh councillor

TWO men have been charged with attacking a member of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

Kevin McLoughlin (35), from Monmurry Road, Brookeborough, is accused of assaulting Sinn Fein councillor Sheamus Greene and damaging his glasses.

It is further alleged that he assaulted the councillor’s wife and son.

McLoughlin is also charged with threatening to kill Cllr Greene’s son and sending a grossly offensive message of an indecent, obscene or menacing nature by claiming he would confront Cllr Greene’s son and assault him.

The co-accused, Nathan Moore (29), from Doneen Road, Tempo, is charged with assaulting Cllr Greene and his son.

The offending is alleged to have occurred on March 12, 2023.

McLaughlin and Moore deny the charges and are set to contest them at Enniskillen Magistrates Court.