Trust celebrates Fermanagh’s unpaid carers

UNPAID carers from across Fermanagh recently came together for a special celebration in Enniskillen, organised in recognition of their often-unsung heroic work.

To mark Carers Week, from June9-15, the Western Trust took the opportunity to bring local carers together and acknoledge the incredible care and support they provide to their loved one each and every day.

Geraldine McLaughlin, carers coordinator for the Trust, said, “Carer’s week is an opportunity to celebrate caring and highlight the amazing work you do. We are indebted to our carers for going above and beyond in difficult circumstances and I wish to say a huge thank you to them for everything they do.

“As part of Carers Week the Trust Carers Support Team are delighted to welcome carers to this year’s health and wellbeing events. This is an opportunity for our unpaid carers to come together, have a chat and enjoy some well-deserved pampering and a delicious meal.”

Geraldine added, “A carer is someone, who without payment provides help for a relative, friend or neighbour who could not manage without this support.

“The support can range from doing shopping, collecting prescriptions, taking the cared for person to appointments, meal provision or personal care. It can be isolating being a carer and therefore we encourage carers to connect with the Western Trust Carers Support Team.”

Geraldine explained the Carers Support Team maintained mailing list to keep carers informed with up to date information, and also provided a handbook, which she said was “a supportive resource which helps them to explore the services available to them and how to communicate effectively with other people to help support their needs – which will improve their own health and wellbeing and that of the person they care for.”

This free booklet is available in hospital and community facilities, GP Surgeries or by getting in touch with the Carers Support Team on 028 6634 4217 or 028 7135 5023.

If you are an unpaid Carer who looks after a loved one and would like information please contact Geraldine McLaughlin, Carers Coordinator (028) 7135 5023 or Email: GeraldineAnn.McLaughlin@westerntrust.hscni.net or Carers Support Team on (028) 6634 4163 Email: Carers.Support1@westerntrust.hscni.net