Trailer released for Adrian Dunbar movie

Adrian Dunbar is set to perform in a movie adaptation of ‘Kiss Me, Kate’.

THE trailer has been released for a movie starring Enniskillen actor Adrian Dunbar, which will showcase his impressive performance in an award-winning play on the West End Theatre.

Dunbar, who rose to prominence following his casting in BBC drama ‘Line of Duty’, earned rave reviews and plaudits following his performances in play ‘Kiss Me, Kate’ at the Barbican Theatre.

The Fermanagh man teamed up with the award-winning Stephanie J. Block at the West End Theatre for the play which attracted thousands of fans to the venue over its three-month run.

Ahead of the release of the ‘Kiss Me, Kate’ film, which is set to be released on November 17, a trailer and clip showing Dunbar in action has been revealed by PBS Great Productions.

The Enniskillen actor, who played ‘Superintendent Ted Hastings’ in ‘Line of Duty’, previously said it was “exciting news” that the stage production will be turned into a film, released later this year.

“I’m delighted that ‘Kiss Me, Kate’ will continue its journey onto the big screen this November,” the 66-year-old Enniskillen actor told the ‘What’s On Stage’ website.

“We had a great three months at the Barbican [Theatre] and I thoroughly enjoyed treading the musical theatre boards for the first time.

“It’s exciting news that even more people will have the opportunity to see the show in cinemas across the UK, Ireland and beyond,” added Dunbar.

The Enniskillen Gaels GAA ambassador has embraced a variety of different roles in recent weeks, including celebrating the work of some top literary stars and poetry legends in London.

Dunbar performed ‘beat poetry’ at an event which took place at the Boogaloo Pub in London.

‘Beat poetry’ is a unique literary form, mostly dating back to before the World War II literary movement which is renowned for rejecting traditional poetic forms and many American works.

