Top award for Fermanagh Olympian

SUCCESS… Nathan Timomey was recently named as ‘Individual Sports Personality of the Year’ at Queen’s University Belfast.

LOCAL Olympian Nathan Timoney said he is “very lucky to receive such excellent support” from Queen’s University after he received a top award at a major ceremony at the Belfast university.

The Enniskillen man, who represented Ireland with Ross Corrigan at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, was named as ‘Individual Sports Personality of the Year’ at Queen’s University Belfast.

Timoney, a Business Management student, said that the award made all of his work “worthwhile”.

“I’ve been very lucky to receive such excellent support from the team at Queen’s University. The pressures around training at such a high level can be very demanding,” the local rower said.

“With the Elite Athlete programme, I’m given the help and guidance needed to perform at my best on the water and in my studies. When life is busy, it can be demanding.

“To be recognised by my university for all of the work I have put in makes it all worthwhile.”

Timoney has recently been out of action after he came off his bike while cycling with rower Corrigan, where he suffered two torn ligaments in his shoulder, which required surgery.

The Enniskillen man was ruled out of the European Championships, where Corrigan instead teamed up with Olympic bronze medallist Daire Lynch in the Men’s Pair in Bulgaria.

Head of Sport at Queen’s University Belfast, Karl Oakes, congratulated the rower on his award.

“This is a historic year for Queen’s as it celebrates its 180th anniversary and the real-world impact it has made. Sport has been an integral part of this legacy,” explained Ms Oakes.

“Since the 1860s, our university has fostered a proud sporting tradition, producing some of the most renowned figures in sport, business and the community.

“Over the past century, university sport continues to grow from strength to strength to include major events and competitions in over 55 sports, engaging countless students in sport and physical wellbeing.”

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.