Ton-derful Matthew century sets Erne record

NWCU League 5/6 Cup, Group A

Erne CC 1st XI243 for 4 (30 overs) Glendermott 3121 all out

(Erne won by 121 runs)

A CENTURY from Rinu Matthew powered Erne Community Cricket Club to a record-breaking win on Sunday, sweeping aside Glendermott 3 by 121 runs in their opening League 5/6 Cup Group A match.

Put in to bat, Erne were rocked early at 16 for 2 after five overs, but Matthew and Vijay Kumar soon seized control with a brilliant 151-run stand en route to 243-4 — the highest partnership, and score, in the club’s short history.

Matthew was in imperious form, striking an unbeaten 111 not out from just 64 balls, peppered with 15 fours and four sixes, to become Erne’s first-ever centurion.

Kumar added a fluent 46 (7 fours), as the visitors posted a record total of 243 for 4 in their 30 overs.

With the ball, Erne were clinical, dismissing the hosts for 121.

Matthew (3 for 13) led the way again, with Mukesh (3 for 21), spin bowler Jack Feist (2 for 9), Alwin (1 for 24), and Kumar (1 for 7) all contributing to a disciplined bowling effort.

There was further cause for celebration as 12-year-olds Christopher Johnston and Eoghan Brown made their NWCU debuts — Chris impressing behind the stumps and Owen lively in the field.

That’s now three straight wins for the in-form Erne side, who’ll be looking to maintain their momentum in the weeks ahead.

