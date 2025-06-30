Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

SHAW nee McClure – 28th June 2025 peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen and late of Hillcrest Drive, Irvinestown. Ann devoted wife of the late Alan, loving mother of Martin, Barbara, Marion and Lesley-Ann, a loving mother-in-law to Clare, Richard and Jim. Much loved grandmother to William, Catherine, Sophie, Alice, Rachel, Suzanne, Riley and Maggie. Twin sister to John and sister to Rosemary and the late Robert. House private please. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Ann will take place in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Tuesday 1st July at 2.00pm followed by a private Cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie, cheques should be made payable to Marie Curie and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES or donate online wtmorrison.com. Ann will be lovingly remembered by all her family and friends. “Love is enough”

The death has occurred of Brendan McCABE. Peacefully 27th June 2025 surrounded by his loving family. Late of 1 Galliagh Park Enniskillen. Dearly beloved husband of Mary. Much loved father of Christopher (Ciara), Christine, Lisa (Stuart) and Donna (Ryan). Dear brother of the late Patsy, Peter and Tony. Very special grandfather of Leo, Grace, Faith, Camden, Charlie, Mason and Willow. Brendan will repose at his late residence on Sunday 29th June from 5pm–9pm. Please note all other times are private to family only please. Funeral Mass for Brendan will take place on Monday 30th June at 11am in St Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen followed by interment in Cross Cemetery. Deeply regretted and forever loved by the extended family circle. Sadly missed by Luna and Rex. “Marching on together.”