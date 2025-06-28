Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Elaine Patricia McMahon, Donegal Park, Belfast, (and formerly) Dernawilt West, Roslea, Co Fermanagh. Died Thursday 26 June suddenly in hospital. Daughter of the late Eugene and Josephine McMahon (R.I.P). A much loved sister of Seamus, Michelle, Siobhan and Shane (Carol). Elaine will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea BT920LA tomorrow (Saturday) from 4pm until 8pm and Sunday from 4pm until 8pm. Removal from funeral home on Monday morning at 10.15 am to arrive at St Tierney’s Church, Roslea for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Elaine will be sadly missed by her brothers, sisters, sister-in-law Carol, nieces, nephews, cousins and the entire family circle. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Cardiac Unit R.V.H. c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors or any family member. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.