Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Kyle 24th June 2025. Peacefully at hospital, Margaret Rebecca, Cedar Ridge Dungannon. Loving mother of Dawn, her partner David and Gillian, mother-in-law of the late Evan, much loved nanny of Lee, his wife Pauline and great granny of Peyton and Parker. Funeral service in Derrygortreavy Parish Church at 12 noon on Friday 27th June 2025, followed by private burial. House strictly private. Family flowers only, donation may be made in Margaret’s memory payable to Chest, Heart & Stroke N.I. C/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters, family and family circle. “You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide and though we cannot see you, you’re always at our side.”

HASSARD, John. 24th June 2025. Late of 33 Riverside, Enniskillen. Dear brother of Kevin (Betty) & Adrian (Sharon). Deeply regretted by his nephews Christopher, Wayne and Ryan and the extended family circle. John will repose at John McKeegan Funeral Home from 6pm–8pm on Friday 27th June. Funeral Mass for John will take place on Saturday 28th June at 10am in St Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen followed by interment in Breandrum Cemetery. John, “You are sheltered in the arms of Jesus.”