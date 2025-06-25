Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Cullinan, Elizabeth (Lily), nee McCusker, Gortmore, Fivemiletown, Co. Tyrone, BT75 0LE, and formerly of Ballyreagh, Tempo, Co. Fermanagh. Died peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on Tuesday 24th June 2025, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Patrick. Treasured mother of Patrick (Janet), Sean, Kevin (Michaela), Donal (Joanne) and Máire (Damien Mulligan). Loving and devoted grandmother to her 13 grandchildren. Cherished sister of the late Joseph, Margaret Green and Bernard. Lily will be reposing in her late residence from 8pm on Wednesday 25th June. There will be a shuttle bus service from Kiltermon Church Car Park to the house from 8pm until 10pm on Wednesday and from 6pm until 9pm on Thursday. Lily will leave her late residence at 10.20am on Friday 27th June for 11am requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Fivemiletown, followed by her burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

SMITH née McNamee – 20th June 2025 peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen and late of Hillview Road, Enniskillen. Margaret (Peggy) cherished mother of Richard and David, beloved grandmother of Ashleigh, Lauren and Jordan, great-grandmother of Chelsea, Jesse, Remi and Henley. House private please. A Funeral Ceremony celebrating Peggy’s life will take place in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Friday at 11.00am followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary, cheques should be made payable to Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES or donate online wtmorrison.com. Peggy will be lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.