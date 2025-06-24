Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

John Bothwell, 20th June 2025, suddenly at his late residence, 30 Lisgoole Park, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh. Dear partner of Leslie Reilly, loving father of Sean and Miceal. Pre deceased by his late wife Margaret. Treasured brother of Martina (Malachy), loving uncle of Richard, Steven and Kerri. THE FAMILY HOME IS STRICTLY PRIVATE. John will repose at John McKeegan’s Funeral Home, 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen, BT74 6AW, today Tuesday 24th June 2025 from 7pm until 8:30pm. Removal from the Funeral Home at 1:15 pm to the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Monea on Wednesday 25th June for Requiem Mass at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining Cemetery. Family Flowers only.

The death has occurred of Jacqueline Kennedy (née Magee) Late of Tullycalter, Monea. At Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry, Saturday 21st June 2025. Survived by her beloved husband Norman, brother Gerry (Bernie) and sister Caroline (Vincie). Predeceased by her son Thomas, and parents Gerry and Aileen. Her remains will repose at St Sinnell’s Sanctuary, Main St. Belcoo on Tuesday 24th June from 6pm until 9pm. House private at all other times. Removal from Belcoo at 10.15am to the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Monea on Wednesday 25th June for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to Action Mental Health, c/o Desmond McKenzie, Funeral Director. May God have mercy on her soul.

Breen, Gary Francis late of 6 Spout Gardens, Fivemiletown, County Tyrone BT75 0PX. Passed away suddenly on the 18th June 2025. Beloved son of Jacqueline and a dear brother of Craig, Trevor and Rodney. Gary will repose at his mother’s home, 64 Drumcon Road, Maguiresbridge, BT94 5JU (off the Gola Road) from 5pm on Tuesday 24th June 2025. Funeral will take place on Wednesday 25th June 2025 at 2pm in Christ Church, Drumgroon Road, Maguiresbridge, BT94 4PB with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Gary will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.