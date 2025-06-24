Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Jacquline Kennedy (née Magee). Late of Tullycalter, Monea. At Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry, Saturday 21st June 2025. Survived by her beloved husband Norman, brother Gerry (Bernie) and sister Caroline (Vincie). Predeceased by her son Thomas, and parents Gerry and Aileen. Her remains will repose at St Sinnell’s Sanctuary, Main St. Belcoo on Tuesday 24th June from 6pm until 9pm. House private at all other times. Removal from Belcoo at 10.15am to the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Monea on Wednesday 25th June for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to Action Mental Health, c/o Desmond McKenzie, Funeral Director. May God have mercy on her soul.

Maureen Johnson, R.I.P. (6 Brownhill Fold, Scallan Road, Irvinestown Co. Fermanagh BT94 1DD). Peacefully at her late residence surrounded by her loving family 22nd June 2025. Beloved wife of Mick, much loved mother of Ray (Paula), Angela (Seán), and Lorraine, loving grandmother of Claudia, Lloyd, Leon, Ruarí, Aíbhlínn, Carly, Conor, Zoe and Sean. Devoted great grandmother of Nathan, Lee, Paídí, Conán and Fleur. Cherished sister of Michael Barrett. Family home private. Maureen will be reposing in McKerveys Funeral Home, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN on Tuesday evening the 24th June from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Home private to family at all other times. Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown, Wednesday 25th June at 10am followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, Ireland at 1pm. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish Webcam (Devenish Parish). Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Marie Curie. (Please make any cheques payable to Selected Charity) c/o Claude McKervey, Funeral Director and send to 22 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing son, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and her many friends in Brownhill Fold. Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On Her Gentle Soul.

Mary Bridget McCusker, nee Curry, 22nd June 2025 R.I.P., at Millcroft Private Nursing Home, Enniskillen, late of 21 Foxwood, 21 Ballylucas Road, Tamlaght, Lisbellaw. Much loved wife of the late Joe, loving mother to Joseph (Frances), Mary Agnes (Ronan), Seamus and John. Devoted grandmother to Ronan (Aoife), Mark, Chloe, Hannah, Luca, Roma, Matthew and Eleanor. Much loved sister of Kate Ferandes (London) and sister-in-law Maggie Curry (Enniskillen). Predeceased by her parents Pat and Mary, brothers Vincent, Pat, Owen and sister Eileen. Mary will repose at her late residence on Monday 23rd June 2025 from 3pm to 9pm. House private at all other times to family and close friends. Removal on Tuesday 24th June 2025 at 1.20pm to St Mary’s Church, Lisbellaw for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Cross Cemetery, Enniskillen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sister, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and many friends. Our Lady of Lourdes Pray for her.