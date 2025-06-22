Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

STEVENSON, 20th JUNE, 2025 peacefully at his residence, Drumskinny PO, 79 Montiaghroe Road, Kesh, Co Fermanagh. Norman. Beloved son of the late William John and Susan Stevenson and dear brother of Doreen, Jean, Addison and the late Robbie, Isabel & John. Funeral from his late residence on Monday at 2.00pm for service in Tubrid Parish Church at 2.30pm followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Callers welcome at his late residence. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Tubrid Parish Church or LOL 200 c/o FG McFarland & Sons, Funeral Directors, 49 Letterboy Road, Kesh BT93 0DF. Very deeply regretted by the entire Family circle. “Absent from the body, present with the Lord.”

John Bothwell, 20th June 2025, suddenly at his late residence, 30 Lisgoole Park, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh. Dear partner of Leslie Reilly, loving father of Sean and Miceal. Pre deceased by his late wife Margaret. Treasured brother of Martina (Malachy), loving uncle of Richard, Steven and Kerri. THE FAMILY HOME IS STRICTLY PRIVATE. Funeral arrangements to follow.

McKenzie, 21st June 2025, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Robert William “Robbie”, late of Willowvale, Cavanaleck, Enniskillen. A lifelong partner of Barbara, and a much-loved brother of John, Margaret, George, David, Laura, Doris, James, Alice, Jocelyn, Jackie and the late Beth. Also a special Granda of Chloe and Christopher. Family home strictly private please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call to Marcus Madill Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Enniskillen on Sunday from 3.00pm until 5.00pm, followed by a private family cremation. Donations in memory of Robbie are to Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary. Please make all Cheques payable to “Bright Eyes” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Irvinestown Rd, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Robbie is much loved by all his friends and family. “Rest in peace.”

Advertisement

KELLY (NÉE SILLS) June 20th 2025 Peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital Julia Georgina (Georgie) dearly beloved wife of the late Johnny, 232 Main Street, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh and dear mother of Linda (Edwin Keenan), Julie (Ian Foster), Arlene (Brian Foster) and David (Isabella), and a loving grandmother to her ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Family and friends are welcome to call at her home on Saturday 8pm to 10pm and on Sunday from 2pm to 10pm. Funeral leaving her home on Monday at 1.30pm for service in Holy Trinity Parish Church Lisnaskea, followed by interment in St Marks churchyard Aghadrumsee at approx. 5pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Holy Trinity Parish Church and St Marks Parish Church c/o Dowler’s Funeral Services, 7 Cherryhill, Gortacharn, Lisnaskea BT92 OLE. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”