Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

DONNELLY – 18th June 2025 (suddenly) at his home 13 Drumbawn Enniskillen. Shane Kenneth, beloved son of James and the late Margaret, dearly loved brother of Lucia, Carmel, Gerard and dear uncle of Jade. House private please (family and close friends welcome). Funeral leaving his late home on Monday at 10.30am for Funeral Mass in St Michaels Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen at 11.00am with interment in Breandrum Cemetery. Mass may be viewed on St. Michael’s Parish Webcam. May Shane Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred peacefully while under the exceptional care of the staff of The Galway Clinic surrounded by his loving heartbroken family of Paul Maguire, Currinara, Foxford and formerly of Corloughaloon, Corranny, Roslea, Co. Fermanagh. Paul was predeceased by his parents Brendan and Elizabeth and his brother John. Paul will be dearly and lovingly missed his beloved wife Ann, his daughters Clare and Áine, his adored grandchildren Adam, Eóin, Shiel, Annie, Ellie and Maud, sons in-law Donal and Cormac, his brothers and his sisters Sr. Carmel, Ben, Marion, Theresa, Gerry, Catherine (Kate), Evelyn, Rosie, Brendan, Martina, Celine and Fidelma, his nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace Paul. Paul will repose at Clarke’s Funeral Home Foxford (F26 TH27) on Friday evening from 5.30 until 7 o’clock. Funeral will arrive to St. Michaels Church Foxford on Saturday for funeral Mass at 10am with the funeral proceeding to Craggagh Cemetery. Funeral Mass for Paul may be viewed at churchtv.ie/foxford. House private please by request.