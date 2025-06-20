Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Paul Jeremy MALLABY. June 18th 2025 Unexpectedly Paul Jeremy, 19 Drumhaw Fold, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh. Son of Gordon and the Late Sheila and brother of Richard and Simon. Dear father of Daniel, Melissa, Jason and Jonathan (Bernie) Grandfather, Uncle, nephew and his extended family. Family and friends are welcome to meet in Dowler’s Funeral Home, On Friday 5pm to 7pm, 227 Main Street, Lisnaskea BT92 0JH. Funeral service in Dowler’s Funeral Home, on Saturday at 2.30 pm followed by private cremation. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family.

Mary Donnelly (nee Mc Nulty) R.I.P., 2 Briars Hill, Irvinestown Co. Fermanagh BT94 1ES. Passed away peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital Enniskillen, surrounded by her loving family 18th June 2025. Much loved mother of Patrick, Briege Mc Grath (Danny), Shelley Carleton (Jerome), Joe (Arianne) and Paula Mc Caffrey (Aaron), loving granny of Jordan, Ariya, Oscar, Finn, Emily, Sean, Olivia, Chloe, Fiadh and Daithí, cherished sister of Patsy, Gerry (Lorraine), Sean (Noelle), Pat and all of the Donnelly brothers and sisters-in-law. Mary will be reposing at her daughter Paula’s residence, 121 Junction Road, Cabra Irvinestown on Thursday 19th June from 5pm to 9pm and on Friday from 5pm to 9pm. Family time please at all other times and on the morning of the funeral. Funeral will leave from Cabra on Saturday morning 21st June at 11.45am arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm with interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on the Devenish Parish webcam. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers, and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

KEARNS – 18th June 2025 (peacefully) at his home 95 Carn Road, Ederney. David Andrew (Davy) dearly loved husband of Kathleen, devoted father of Andrew, Amanda (Stephen), the late Catherine and a much-loved grandfather of Annabel, Ollie and brother of Robin, Eddie and the late Mae. House private please. Friends welcome to call at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen BT94 2ES on Thursday and Friday from 5.00pm – 7.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Davy will take place in Irvinestown Methodist Church on Saturday at 2.00pm, followed by burial in Ardess Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Irvinestown Methodist Church. Cheques should be made payable to Irvinestown Methodist Church and sent to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Davy will be lovingly remembered by his family and all family circle.

