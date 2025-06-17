Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

14th June 2025, suddenly at home Michael, late of 54, Marlbank Road, Florencourt BT92 1EY. A dearly loved husband of Donna and a devoted daddy to Annie-Mae, Cara and Colleen. A loving son to Dee and Dessie and a special brother to Michelle. Michael will repose at his parents home, 8, College Gardens, Enniskillen BT74 4RJ today Monday from 8pm – 10.30pm and on Tuesday from 11am onwards. Family time only on Wednesday morning please. Funeral Mass on Wednesday 18th June at 11.00am in St. Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen followed by burial in Killesher. Mass may be viewed on St. Michael’s Parish Webcam. Michael will be sadly missed by his wife, daughters, mother, father, sister, his parents-in-law Patsy and Hughie Maguire, the Kerr, Maguire and Keenan families and his large circle of friends. May Michael Rest in Peace.

Leslie Brock (18 Tullynincrin Road, Irvinestown Co. Fermanagh) peacefully at home 14th June 2025 R.I.P. Beloved husband of Sally (nee Morris), much loved father of Donna (Peter) and Aaron, loving grandad of Amber, Elsie, Logan, Brock, Sarah-Jane and Grace, cherished brother of Jocelyn, Shirley, Daphne, Freddy and the late Lucy and Gordon. Leslie will be reposing at his late residence on Tuesday 17th June from 12 noon to 10pm. Family time please at all other times and on the morning of the funeral. Funeral from the family home on Wednesday morning traveling via Main Street, Irvinestown arriving at the Sacred Heart Church for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in Sydare Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Devenish Parish webcam. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Parkinson’s UK. Please make any cheques payable to Claude McKervey Funeral Director and send to 22 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93 0EN. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

