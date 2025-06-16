Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Posted: 6:11 am June 16, 2025

The death has occurred of Michael Kerr. 14th June 2025 suddenly at home, Michael, late of 54, Marlbank Road, Florencourt BT92 1EY. A dearly loved husband of Donna and a devoted daddy to Annie-Mae, Cara and Colleen. A loving son to Dee and Dessie and a special brother to Michelle. Funeral Arrangements to follow. Michael will be sadly missed by his wife, daughters, mother, father, sister, his parents-in-law Patsy and Hughie Maguire, the Kerr, Maguire and Keenan families and his large circle of friends. May Michael Rest in Peace.

 

