Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Patrick (Patsy) Burke, No 2 Carrowshee Avenue, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh and formerly St Patrick’s Street, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. Died Saturday 14th June 2025 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Margaret (née Hall) and loving father to Ann (Padraig), David (Lorraine) and Alan (Sharon). A devoted grandfather of Sarah-Jane, Chloe and Katie-Ann, Saoirse, Eála and Cora. Loving brother of Maura Naughton (John R.I.P) (Cloghen, Co. Roscommon). Patsy will repose at his late residence tomorrow (Sunday) from 1pm until 7pm with removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 o’clock funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private at all other times please. Patsy will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister, by his nieces Siobhan (Brendan) and Claire, and the entire family circle. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Marie Curie Cancer Care and Palliative Care c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea BT92 0LA or any family member. St Padre Pio pray for him.

The death has occurred of Sally McMulkin (née McGinty). Peacefully, 13th June 2025 R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late John, loving sister of Maureen, Madeline, Frances, Susan and the late Margaret, dearest sister-in-law of Anne and Trevor, cherished daughter of the late Joe and Catherine. Reposing at the family home (4 Rathlands, Lack Road, Irvinestown BT94 1DS) on Saturday 14th June from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday 15th June from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Funeral from the family home on Monday 16th June at 9.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family time on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The 3A’s Charity, c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director, 50 Castlefin Road, Castlederg BT81 7EE. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sisters and entire family circle. Our Lady Of Mount Carmel, pray for her.