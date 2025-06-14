Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Knox – June 12th 2025 (peacefully) at Brookhill House Coleraine, and late of Main Street, Lack. James Alfred (Raymond), dearly loved father of Graham, Paula and Sophie (Keith) a much-loved grandfather and great-grandfather. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Raymond will take place on Wednesday 18th June at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES at 1.00pm followed by burial in Colaghty Parish Churchyard Lack. There will be an opportunity to meet the family prior to the service. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Stauros Foundation, cheques should be made payable to Stauros Foundation, and sent to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Lovingly remembered by his family and all the family circle.

Woods, 13th June 2025, peacefully at home, in the presence of his family. Stanley, late of 22 Pubble Road, Tempo, BT94 3NB. A dearly loved husband of Lavinia and a devoted father of Thomas (Delia), Brian (Carol), Sharon and David (Lynn). Also a very special grandfather of Katie (Damien), Christopher, Jake, Lewis, Amy, Charlie, great grandfather of Kieran and Killian and dear brother of Dolly, Hilda and Jim. Everyone is welcome to call at the family home. For anyone attending the wake could you please enter the Pubble Road from the Enniskillen side and exit on the Tempo side to relieve traffic, thank you. Please note family home is strictly private on the morning of the funeral. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Stanley will take place on Monday at 2.00pm in Tempo Parish Church followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Donations in memory of Stanley are to Marie Curie. Please make cheques payable to “Marie Curie” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Rd, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Stanley will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by all his family and all the family circle. “Till we meet again.”

The death has occurred of Sally Mc Mulkin (née Mc Ginty) Peacefully, 13th June 2025 R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late John, loving sister of Maureen, Madeline, Frances, Susan and the late Margaret, dearest sister-in-law of Anne and Trevor, cherished daughter of the late Joe and Catherine. Reposing at the family home (4, Rathlands, Lack Road, Irvinestown BT94 1DS) on Saturday 14th June from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday 15th June from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Funeral from the family home on Monday 16th June at 9.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family time on the morning of the funeral. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sisters and entire family circle. Our Lady Of Mount Carmel, pray for her.

The death has occurred of Benny GRAINGER Peacefully 13th June 2025 surrounded by his loving family. Late of 8 Friars Way, Enniskillen. Dearly loved husband of Bernie. Much loved father of Arlene (Declan). Cherished grandfather to Belle, Harvey and Elena. Dear brother of Jim (Clemintina), Patricia (Tom), Noel (Eileen) and the late Albert (Olive). Benny will repose at his late residence on Friday from 5-9pm and Saturday from 2-9pm. House private at all other times please. Funeral Mass for Benny will take place at 11am on Sunday 15th June at St Macartans Church Trillick followed by interment in Cross Cemetery, Enniskillen. Deeply regretted and forever loved by his loving wife, daughter, son in law, grandchildren, extended family circle, friends and neighbours. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired can be made to Palliative Care SWAH C/O John McKeegan Funeral Undertaker or any family member. Benny, Jesus said “Never will I leave you, never will I forsake you.” Hebrews 13:5

McHugh, nee Carleton, Kathleen 14 Ashwoods Road, Enniskillen, BT74 5HL passed away peacefully on Wednesday 11th June 2025 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Devoted wife of the late John, loved mother of Seamus (Breda), Sean (Tina), and Marie. Sister of Jim, and predeceased by Joe. Kathleen will repose at her home from Thursday 12th June 2025 from 5pm until 9pm. And on Friday 13th June 2025 from 12pm until 9pm. Family home private on Saturday morning please. Requiem mass at St Michaels Church Darling Street, Enniskillen, BT74 7EW at 12pm followed by interment at Cross Cemetery Enniskillen, BT74 4RT. Deeply regretted and forever loved by her sorrowing family, extended family, friends and neighbours. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to St Vincent De Paul. LIMITED PARKING AVAILABLE. A shuttle bus will be in operation to the wake. The funeral may be viewed on St Michaels Parish WEBCAM.