Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

McHugh, nee Carleton, Kathleen, 14 Ashwoods Road, Enniskillen, BT74 5HL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday 11th June 2025 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Devoted wife of the late John, loved mother of Seamus (Breda), Sean (Tina), and Marie. Sister of Jim, and predeceased by Joe. Kathleen will repose at her home from Thursday 12th June 2025 from 5pm until 9pm, and on Friday 13th June 2025 from 12pm until 9pm. Family home private on Saturday morning please. Requiem Mass at St Michaels Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen, BT74 7EW at 12pm followed by interment at Cross Cemetery, Enniskillen, BT74 4RT. Deeply regretted and forever loved by her sorrowing family, extended family, friends and neighbours. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to St Vincent De Paul. LIMITED PARKING AVAILABLE. A shuttle bus will be in operation to the wake. The funeral may be viewed on St Michaels Parish WEBCAM.

Mary Mulligan (nee McCaffrey), late of Killyfole, Aghadrumsee, Roslea, Co Fermanagh, Thursday 12th June, peacefully in the loving care of her family and staff at Gortacharn Nursing Home, Lisnaskea. Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On Her Gentle Soul. Pre-deceased by her husband Philip and brother James. Much loved mother to Brendan (Anita), Anne (Pauric McCahill), Nuala and Aileen (Mark Dougan), Nana to her beloved grandchildren Katie, Ruairi, Laura, Ella, Charlie, Sophy, Charlotte, Madeleine and Tom, sister to Patrick and Bernard, and sisters-in-law Margaret and Roisin. Reposing at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LQ today (Thursday) from 5.00pm until 8.00pm and again tomorrow (Friday) from 2.00pm until removal at 5.45pm to arrive into St. Macartan’s Church, Aghadrumsee, BT92 7NQ for 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday afternoon at 2.00pm with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mary’s funeral Mass can be viewed online at churchservices.tv/aghadrumsee. Deeply regretted by her son, daughters, brothers, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.