Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Little, 10th June 2025, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital. Jacqueline Lillian “Jackie”, late of 10 Farnamullan Road, Lisbellaw, BT94 5BL. A dear wife of the late Ronnie and a much loved mum and foster mum. Also a special grandmother and great-grandmother and a dear sister. A service of celebration for the life of Jackie will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, on Friday at 11.00am. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call at the family home. Donations in memory of Jackie are to Marie Cure. Please make all Cheques payable to “Marie Curie” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Jackie will be lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by all her family and family circle. “Much Loved Mother.”

