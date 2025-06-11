Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Noel Flanagan 31 Cornagrade Rd. Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh at the South West Acute Hospital Enniskillen, beloved husband of the late Claire. Remains will repose at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home 101 Killadeas Rd. Enniskillen BT94 2ES on Wednesday from 4pm until 6.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to arrive in Mary Queen of Peace Church, Garrison for 8pm travelling via the Shore Rd. and Slaters Cross. House Private. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Forever loved and deeply missed by his daughters Majella (Sean), Paula (Jim), son Bosco, brother Francis (Briege), sisters Dympna (Warren), Phil, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, family circle and many friends.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007