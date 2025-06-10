Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

GORMLEY nee Gray – 7th June 2025 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Area Hospital, late of Silverdale Care Home, Castlederg and formerly 292 Tummery Road, Doogary, Irvinestown. Margaret Mary Elizabeth, dearly loved wife of the late Tom, devoted mother of Eileen (David) Caroline (Andy) Barbara (Ian) Richard (Louise) and the late John. A beloved grandmother, great grandmother and sister of Bertie (the late Gladys) Fred (Rae) Jim (the late Helen) the late Eveline (the late John) the late Dorothy (Davey) Sadie (Dougie) and John (Margaret). Friends and neighbours welcome to call at the family home Doogary, Irvinestown on Sunday and Monday between 3.00pm – 10.00pm the family home will be private on the morning of the funeral. A shuttle bus will run from the car park of Derryvullen North Parish Church, Irvinestown to the family home between these times. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Margaret will take place in Derryvullen North Parish Church, Irvinestown on Tuesday 10th June at 2.00pm followed by a private burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Derryvullen North Parish Church, Irvinestown and Silverdale Care Home, Castlederg. Cheques should be made payable to Derryvullen North Parish Church, Irvinestown or Silverdale Care Home and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Margaret will be lovingly remembered by all her family.”

The death has occurred of David Francis McCANN. Peacefully on 2nd May at the Spring Hill Hospice Rochdale, England surrounded by his loving family. Beloved son of Bernie Cassidy Meadow Lane, Enniskillen and the late James McCann. David will be sadly missed by his Mum, his sister Patricia McCaughey (Tony) and his brother Michael (Christine). Special cousin of Caroline Reilly and loving nephew of Wendy, Veronica and Luke. Deeply regretted and forever loved by all his loving family, extended family circle and friends. Mass for David will take place in St Mary’s Church, Coa on Wednesday 11th June at 12.00 midday with private burial of ashes in the adjoining cemetery afterwards. David “May your gentle soul Rest in Peace.”

COULTER – 8th June 2025 (Peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital and late of 20 Cherry Walk Chanterhill, Enniskillen. Kenneth Joseph (Ken), dearly beloved husband of Mary, devoted father of Robert and a much-loved grandfather of Lauren (Ryan) and Timothy, great-grandfather of Freddie and brother of Valerie (John) and the late Dorothy. Friends and neighbours welcome to call and meet the family at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Monday from 5.00pm – 7.00pm. Funeral leaving his late home on Tuesday at 1.00pm for a Service of Thanksgiving in Darling Street Methodist Church, Enniskillen at 1.30pm followed by burial in Craghan Cemetery, Ballinamallard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie and NI Chest Heart and Stroke. Cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison Funeral Directors and sent to Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Ken will be lovingly remembered by his family and all the family circle.

Mary Agnes Cassidy, 2 Baltragh Road, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh. Friday 6th June peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry. Predeceased by her husband John Patrick. Loving mother to Catherine (Thomas) and Joan. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. Reposing at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea from 2.00pm until 6.00pm tomorrow (Monday) with removal at 6.00pm to arrive into St. Patrick’s Church, Donagh for 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Donagh cemetery. Mary Agnes will be sadly missed by her children Catherine and Joan, her son-in-law Thomas and entire family circle. Mary Agnes’s funeral Mass can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/donagh