Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Mary Agnes CASSIDY. 2 Baltragh Road, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh. Friday 6th June peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry. Predeceased by her husband John Patrick. Loving mother to Catherine (Thomas) and Joan. May Mary Agnes’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. Funeral arrangements later.

WALLACE June 7th 2025. Peacefully at his home. Norman Frederick, 10 Castlebalfour Park, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh. Dearly beloved husband of the late Vera and dear brother of Betty, Jack, Harry, Stanley, Eva and Marjorie. House Strictly Private Please. Family and friends are welcome to meet in Dowler’s Funeral Home, 227 Main Street, Lisnaskea BT92 0JH on Sunday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral leaving the funeral home on Monday at 2pm for service in Holy Trinity Parish Church Lisnaskea, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie, please make cheques payable to Marie Curie and send to Dowler’s Funeral Services, 7 Cherryhill, Gortacharn, Lisnaskea BT92 0LE. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and all the family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”