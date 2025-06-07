Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Mary Carters (née Gilmurray), late of 68 Loughview Drive, Enniskillen. Dearly beloved wife of Jim. Predeceased by her twin sons Barry and Sean. Devoted mother of Colm (Michelle), Una (Jeff), Marie (Simon), Stephen, Maurice, Donna (Declan) and Mary (Philip). Also a dear sister of Kathleen (Thomas), Shelia (Jimmy R.I.P.), Bernadette (Billy R.I.P.), Rose (Daniel), John (Ann), Kevin (Mary), Eileen and a much-loved sister-in-law of the Carters family. Loved and cherished by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary will repose at Edenmore Lane, Tempo on Saturday from 3pm to 9pm and Sunday from 3pm to 9pm. House strictly private at all other times please. Funeral Mass for Mary will take place on Monday 9th June at 11am at Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tempo, followed by interment in Edenmore Cemetery, Tempo. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to be made to Alzheimer’s Society, Palliative Care or Marie Curie. Mary, “Heaven is now your home.”

