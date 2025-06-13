Thousands sign petition to stop Fermanagh puppy farming

Northern Ireland Agriculture Minister, Andrew Muir, has pledged to overhaul the dog breeding laws in the North.

A PETITION to shut down what organisers have alleged to be puppy farms in Fermanagh received over 10,000 signatures, with Stormont set to overhaul its dog breeding laws.

Northern Ireland Agriculture Minister, Andrew Muir, is set to head up a major shake-up of breeding laws, including the potential appointment of an expert advisory group to review the regulations.

It was recently revealed by the ‘Belfast Telegraph’ that Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has awarded nine dog breeding licences this year. It’s the fourth highest number in the North.

Fivemiletown-based ‘UK Dog Breeding Academy’, which was granted a licence by the Council in 2022, was at the centre of a BBC documentary ‘The Dog Factory’, released back in 2015.

Last year, the Council reportedly received over 1900 objections to a planning application from the UK Dog Breeding Academy to extend their facility in Fivemiletown.

A decision was then taken by the organisation to withdrawn its planning application.

Mr Muir recently launched the ‘Animal Welfare Pathway: Advancing Animal Welfare in Northern Ireland 2025-27’ with the aim of making a significant overhaul to the dog breeding regulations.

“Animal welfare is one of my top priorities and these proposals will give puppies and kittens which are sold in Northern Ireland, additional animal welfare protections,” Minister Muir explained.

“There are instances where less responsible individuals breed these animals in poor welfare conditions.

“This consultation is just one step in my Animal Welfare Pathway which I announced last month to strengthen animal welfare in Northern Ireland,” the Agriculture Minister added.

