Thirty-year-old admits child sexual abuse charges

AN East Sussex man has admitted child sexual abuse charges which occurred in the Fermanagh area over the course of just under a year.

Sam Brown (30) from Cliff Gardens, Peacehaven accepted four counts of intentionally causing a child to engage in sexual activity as well as a single count obtaining sexual gratification by causing the child to look at an image of a person engaging in a sexual activity.

He further admitted voyeurism for sexual gratification by observing the child carrying out a private act.

A number of other similar matters were denied.

No details surrounding the circumstances of the allegations were disclosed during the short hearing other than there is one child victim and offending occurred in County Fermanagh area on various dates between 1 August 2023 and 22 May 2024.

Standing in the dock of Dungannon Crown Court, Brown spoke only to confirm his identity and enter pleas to the respective charges in turn.

A prosecuting barrister said he will take instructions on the matters which are denied ascertaining if these can be left of the court books and not proceeded with in light of what has been accepted.

Defence counsel requested the preparation of pre-sentence reports, adding they intend to have Brown psychiatrically assessed.

Judge Richard Green instructed him to sign the Sex Offender Register before leaving court, warning it is a criminal offence not to do so.

Brown was remanded on continuing bail to return for sentencing on September 3.