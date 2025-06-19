+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Thirty ducks taken from Fermanagh premises
A number of rare breed ducks are feared to have been stolen in Kesh.

Thirty ducks taken from Fermanagh premises

Posted: 9:52 am June 19, 2025
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

A LOCAL man has been left ‘quacking up’ after 30 of his rare breed ducks, as well as some of his prize hens, were allegedly stolen from his house in Kesh, heightening fears over an “invasion of space and privacy” in the area.

Lee Martin has been breeding poultry near his home for over a year and he has been left shocked after 30 of his Aylesbury ducks, which cost over a reported £1,100, were taken from their shed.

“I’m p***ed off more than anything. It’s an invasion of space and privacy and it’s not nice knowing that someone has been out and around the house,” Mr Martin told the ‘Herald.

The local resident has pointed out that the ducks which were allegedly stolen were on the upper cost scale, equating to a reported £1,150, in a major blow to the Kesh man.

Five hens were also allegedly stolen, heightening fears over the future of his animals.

“We had them closed in at night, but there was no locks on the doors or anything. We didn’t think it was necessary,” explained Mr Martin, who has since erected CCTV cameras at his premises.

“We have two different breeds of ducks, Aylesbury and Khaki Campbell. We had about 75 ducks and 30 of them were stolen and 30 Aylesbury which are the more expensive ones.”

“Whoever done it, knew what they were doing. They walked past the hens, past the two pigs and over to my rare breeds.

“I had six hens and three roosters there and they took five of the hens.”

