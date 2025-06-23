The Rotary Club of Enniskillen celebrates 70 years

THE ROTARY Club of Enniskillen is getting to celebrate 70 years of service, community support and international impact while honouring decades of dedication, generosity and meaningful local contributions.

From its founding in 1955 by local baker Cecil Whaley to becoming one of the largest clubs in Ireland, The Rotary Club of Enniskillen has stayed true to its mission — to help people, near and far.

Incoming president John Trimble has a clear message for anyone considering joining during this landmark year.

Advertisement

“There’s no border in Rotary,” he said. “Rotary Ireland 116 is the district. We are non-religious, non-political and we all have one goal to help people.”

The club, which started with 33 members now boasts 42 dedicated Rotarians who gather every Monday at the Killyhevlin Hotel. From local fundraising to global health initiatives, their impact continues to grow.

In a remarkable gesture of generosity, Mr Trimble sold his Morgan sports car for £45,000 and donated the proceeds to the district foundation.

“It’s very much a team effort,” he said. “My next focus is supporting Enniskillen’s new cancer centre through a district grant. The funding will go toward artwork, furniture and just making it a more welcoming place for those using the service.”

Catherine Robinson, a long-standing member and past president, reflected on one of the club’s proudest global efforts.

“The Rotary Club of Enniskillen, in conjunction with Rotary International, has been a major force in the global effort to eradicate polio,” she said.

“We’ve helped reduce polio cases worldwide by 99.9-per-cent.”

Advertisement

Catherine also champions youth leadership through the club’s development programme. Each year, local students are interviewed, with successful candidates earning a place on a trip to the European Parliament. The most recent winner was Marianna Bell from ERGS.

Mr Trimble concluded, “Years ago, it was seen as an organisation for business leaders or ‘elites’ but things have changed. We want people to know it’s for everyone. Any age, any background, any belief. Our aim is to grow to 50 members.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition