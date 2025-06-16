Tempo’s clinical edge sees them home

CLUB PLAYERS COMPETITION DIVISION 2 PLAY-OFF

Tempo 0-15 Derrylin 1-9

DESPITE the fact that Derrylin’s goal, along with a last gasp point, came in added time, this was a closely enough contested affair

Tempo’s superior scoring finesse, exemplified by Aidan Breen and Tiarnan Bogue with seven points apiece, was the key factor separating the sides.

O’Connell’s in contrast, rather laboured for scores, accumulating a costly tally of fifteen wides, five more than Tempo.

The start of what was a lively, entertaining contest saw scores slow to arrive at either end.

Owens eventually getting Derrylin off the mark in the 8th minute, adding a second from a 13th minute free after his rasping drive from play had rattled the crossbar.

It wasn’t until the 16th minute that Bogue with a 16th minute fisted effort from a sweeping left wing move and Breen, landing a 2pointer free from the kickout, started to make their collective mark.

Within two minutes an Owens 2pointer free had edged Derrylin back in front but that was to be the end of the O’Connell’s first half scoring.

After Breen shot a 23rd minute leveller, a Bogue quartet, singles from free and play followed by a 2pointer, lifted the Maguires into a double scores, 0-8 to 0-4, half time lead.

Tempo were quickest off the restart mark, Breen landing a brace of well struck points inside the opening three minutes. Derrylin were swift to reply, cancelling with Conaill Boyle and Michal Prusakiewicz scores by the 37th minute.

Rian Bogue then became the only other Tempo scorer when a superbly placed Ryan Ingram delivery sent him through only to blast over.

A 43rd minute Kian Prior two point free, after the ball had been moved 50 metres forward, narrowed the gap but crucially, Derrylin were unable to push on as the final quarter unfolded.

Instead a further Tempo quartet, Breen singles, either side of a 53rd minute Breen two pointer, had the maroons 0-15 to 0-8 in front going into added time.

Jake Smith did net the game’s only goal, stabbing home after a Kian Prior free had come back off the post, also fisting over from a last kick Prior cross.

As well as their scoring dynamism Breen and Bogue were key figures in the winners play as were Ryan Ingram, Ryan Breen and veteran defenders, Conor Foy and Eunan McCann.

Conaill Boyle, Cathair Leonard, Diarmuid Owens, Patrick Dolan were among those to the Derrylin forefront.